Espionage history: everything you wanted to know

Michael Goodman tackles listener questions and popular search queries on the history of spying and intelligence

Michael Goodman tackles listener questions and popular search queries on the history of spying and intelligence. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

When did espionage become professionalised? What ingenious gadgets did intelligence agents use in the past? And how have animals been used for spying? Speaking with Elinor Evans, Michael Goodman tackles listener questions and popular search queries on the history of espionage and intelligence.

