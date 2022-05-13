Eurovision: a political history

From voting scandals and political messaging to drag queens and ABBA, Dr Dean Vuletic speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about the history of the Eurovision Song Contest. He discusses some of the controversies in the competition’s past and reveals what it can tell us about the changing face of Europe over the last six decades.

Advertisement

https://media.immediate.co.uk/volatile/sites/7/2022/05/Eurovision-81d07b3.mp3