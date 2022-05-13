History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Eurovision: a political history

Dean Vuletic speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about the history of the Eurovision Song Contest – and what it tells us about the changing face of Europe

By
Published: May 13, 2022 at 8:21 am

From voting scandals and political messaging to drag queens and ABBA, Dr Dean Vuletic speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about the history of the Eurovision Song Contest. He discusses some of the controversies in the competition’s past and reveals what it can tell us about the changing face of Europe over the last six decades.

Advertisement

https://media.immediate.co.uk/volatile/sites/7/2022/05/Eurovision-81d07b3.mp3

Dean Vuletic is the author of Postwar Europe and the Eurovision Song Contest (Bloomsbury Academic, 2022)

Advertisement

Authors

Ellie CawthornePodcast editor, HistoryExtra

Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Try 3 issues for £5 PLUS receive The Queen Special Edition worth £9.99* when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content