The famous voyage of HMT Empire Windrush from Jamaica to Britain 75 years ago did not come out of the blue – it was the product of a tumultuous century in Britain’s relationship with the Caribbean. In today’s long read, author and historian Christienna Fryar reveals how a region was transformed following emancipation.

HistoryExtra Long Reads brings you the best articles from BBC History Magazine, direct to your ears. Today’s feature originally appeared in the July 2023 issue (you can read it here), and has been voiced in partnership with the RNIB.