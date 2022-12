In the wake of the Second World War, Germany was a country on the brink of collapse. Despite the war’s end, the years to follow were turbulent, as Germans lived through the division of East and West, all while reckoning with their recent past. In her new book Shadowland: The Story of Germany Told by Its Prisoners, Sarah Colvin shares stories of the prisoners incarcerated in West and East Germany in the years between the Second War and reunification, revealing their different treatment on either side of the Iron Curtain.

Advertisement

Sarah Colvin is the author of Shadowland: The Story of Germany Told by Its Prisoners (Reaktion Books, 2022)