Great Reputations: Gandhi
In the latest in our series charting the contested reputations of key historical figures, Vikram Visana and Jad Adams discuss the life and legacy of Indian politician and activist Mahatma Gandhi
Published: September 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM
In the latest in our series charting the contested reputations of key historical figures, Vikram Visana and Jad Adams debate the complex, sometimes controversial life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, and discuss his views on everything from sex and gender to class and ethnicity.
