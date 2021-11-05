Historical recipe: coronation chicken

Coronation chicken was created in 1953, when renowned florist Constance Spry and cordon bleu chef Rosemary Hume catered for a banquet to celebrate the coronation of Elizabeth II. It is believed to be inspired by the ‘Jubilee Chicken’ created for George V’s silver jubilee in 1935.

At the time the recipe was widely published so it could be enjoyed at street parties across Britain. But, with postwar rationing still in place, the ingredients would have been hard to come by. The original version has many more subtle wine and herb-infused flavours than the bright yellow, sultana-laden, modern sandwich filler!