Holocaust podcast episodes
Showing items 1 to 9 of 9
- Membershipaudio
The mindset behind the Holocaust. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Martin Davidson explores the psychological factors that motivated perpetrators of the Holocaust and the devastating power of Hitler’s antisemitic worldview
- Second World Waraudio
How forgers helped rescue Holocaust victims. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Roger Moorhouse shares the story of the Lados Group, who forged and issued false documents to help thousands of Jews escape the Holocaust during the Second World War
- Membershipaudio
Forgotten histories of the Holocaust. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Dan Stone considers forgotten and misunderstood aspects of the Holocaust, from its international nature to the ways its horrors reverberated for decades afterward
- Membershipaudio
WW2 the big questions: the Holocaust. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Historian Laurence Rees charts the devastating course of the Holocaust
- Membershipaudio
Nazi Germany: everything you wanted to know. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Richard J Evans responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the Third Reich
- Membershipaudio
The Holocaust: a 21st-century view. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Professors Mary Fulbrook, Richard J Evans and Rebecca Clifford explore how our understanding of the Holocaust has changed over the decades
- Membershipaudio
Searching for freedom after the Holocaust. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Rosie Whitehouse tells the story of a group of Holocaust survivors who sailed to Palestine in 1946, in defiance of the Royal Navy
- Membershipaudio
The Holocaust orphans. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Rebecca Clifford tells the stories of child survivors of the Holocaust who made their way to Britain after the war
- Membershipaudio
Legacies of the Holocaust. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Mary Fulbrook and Richard J Evans explore the aftermath of the Nazi genocide, considering how subsequent generations have sought to understand the greatest atrocity of the 20th century