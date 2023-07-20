Barbie has been catapulted back into the cultural spotlight this week, thanks to a new movie. But, why is the iconic doll historically significant? Since her creation in 1959, Barbie has been about much more than high heels and hot pink hair accessories. Robin Gerber speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about Barbie’s changing image and what it can reveal about societal shifts over the decades.

Robin Gerber is the author of Barbie and Ruth: The Story of the World’s Most Famous Doll and the Woman Who Created Her (HarperBus, 2010)