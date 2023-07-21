During the three weeks between the Trinity test and the use of the bomb on Japan, at one point, he was walking to work with his secretary, Anne Wilson. I interviewed Anne and she told me that one day, soon after the Trinity test, they were walking to work together. And suddenly Oppenheimer started muttering under his breath – “those poor little people, those poor little people”. And she stopped him and said, “Robert, what are you talking about?” And he said, well, the Trinity test shows that the gadget has worked and now it's going to be used on a large target in Japan, meaning a city and there are going to be innocents, thousands of innocents killed – those poor little people.

So he was painfully aware of the tragic implications of the gadget. And yet what's interesting, Marty [the late Martin Sherwin, co-author of American Prometheus] pointed out to me when I told him this story from Ann Wilson, he says, well, you know, chronologically that's the same week that he was briefing some of the bombers who were going to be on the aeroplane that was going to drop the bomb. And he instructed them exactly at what altitude they should detonate the weapon to have the most maximum destructive power and that it should be dropped on the centre of the city.

Advertisement

Kai Bird is co-author of American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Knopf, 2005). You can hear the full interview on the HistoryExtra podcast