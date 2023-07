When the atom bomb was dropped in 1945, how did its inventor, J Robert Oppenheimer, feel? To mark the release of Christopher Nolan’s new blockbuster Oppenheimer, biographer Kai Bird joins Elinor Evans to discuss the man behind the creation of nuclear weaponry, and the difficult moral and political questions that dogged the genius physicist throughout his life.

Advertisement

Kai Bird is the co-author with Martin Sherwin of American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer