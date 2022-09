A baby Princess Elizabeth, later to reign as Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by PhotoQuest/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of York with their daughter, Princess Elizabeth. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

The 1930s

May 1937: King George and Queen Elizabeth with their daughters – Princesses Elizabeth (centre) and Margaret – and members of the extended Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the king's coronation ceremony. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Sisters Princess Elizabeth (right) and Princess Margaret in the grounds of the Royal Lodge, Windsor. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth (centre) and her younger sister Margaret with their governess, Marion Crawford. (Photo by Getty Images)

A 10-year-old Princess Elizabeth with her pony. (Photo by Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth with her father, King George VI. (Photo by ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth with her grandparents, Queen Mary of Teck and King George V. Also pictured is her mother, Lady Elizabeth. (Photo by Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The 1940s

July 1947: Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten outside Buckingham Palace after announcing their engagement publicly. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

November 1947: Princess Elizabeth and her husband, Philip, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the occasion of their wedding day. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth learns to tie a knot with the girl guides, c1942. (Photo by Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth learning basic car maintenance as a second subaltern in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, c1945. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret, sending a message during the BBC's children programme during the Second World War. (Photo by POOL / AFP) (Photo by -/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 1950s

c1952: Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle with one of her corgis. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their two children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne in the grounds of Clarence House, London. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Elizabeth greets Winston Churchill in London, c1950. In the background can be seen then-Prime Minister Clement Atlee and his wife, Violet Atlee. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on the day of her coronation, Buckingham Palace, 1953. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)

The 1960s

c1960: Queen Elizabeth II with her only daughter and second child, Princess Anne. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and their three children: Prince Charles (right), Princess Anne (left) and Prince Andrew (left) in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, c1960. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on a state visit in Ghana, c1961. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

The 1970s

1977: Queen Elizabeth II talking to well wishers during her Silver Jubilee celebrations. (Photo by Graham Wiltshire/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth ll greets the public during a Silver Jubilee walkabout. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

The 1980s

Pope John Paul II (Karol Jozef Wojtyla) with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II inspecting the Guard of Honour at Nadi airport, Fiji on 1 November 1982. Queen Elizabeth II was leaving to return to London at the end of the Royal Tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on 9 October 1982 in Brisbane, Australia during the Royal Tour of Australia. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II puts on lipstick in the Royal Box at the Windsor Horse Show on 11 May 1985. Prince Phillip was about to enter the dressage ring with his horse team. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales pose on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day, 29 July 1981. With them are the Queen and Earl Spencer, Diana's father. (Photo by Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a green coat and matching hat, laughing as she attends the Royal Windsor Horse Show, held at Home Park in Windsor, Berkshire, England, Great Britain, c1980. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The 1990s

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave by carriage Saint Georges Chapel in Windsor on 14 June 1999 after a church service that is part of the Garter Day ceremony. (Photo credit should read MARTYN HAYHOW/AFP via Getty Images)

The Queen with Christopher Nceba Faku, the first black mayor of Port-Elizabeth, South Africa . (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother, 1990. (Photo by John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II greets mourners waiting in line to sign the condolence book at Princess Diana's funeral on 6 September 1997. (Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

The 2000s

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh leave St Paul's Cathedral after a service to celebrate the Golden Jubilee in 2002. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd as she rides in the Gold State coach from Buckingham Palace to St Paul's Cathedral for a service of Thanksgiving to celebrate to her Golden Jubilee. (Photo by REBECCA NADEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2010s

Queen Elizabeth II speaks with Reverend Dr John Hall, Dean of Westminster following the marriage of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The wedding of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on 29 April 2011 (Photo by James Devaney/FilmMagic)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II during a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham on 13 June 2012. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The 2020s

Queen Elizabeth II during an audience with the president of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II on stage during the Diamond Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on 4 June 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the funeral for her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on 17 April 2021. (Photo by LEON NEAL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)