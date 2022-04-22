Rebel ramblers of the Kinder Trespass
Ninety years on from the Kinder Mass Trespass, Ben Anderson explores this much-mythologised moment of popular protest
Published: April 22, 2022 at 11:08 am
Ninety years on from the Kinder Mass Trespass, Ben Anderson speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about what this act of popular protest achieved in 1932, how it became mythologised as a key moment in the right-to-roam campaign, and how we should remember it today.
Authors
Ellie CawthornePodcast editor, HistoryExtra
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
