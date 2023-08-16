Learning disabilities: an overlooked history
Lucy Delap explores the overlooked, often surprising, story of how people with learning disabilities found work in the first half of the 20th century
When we think about the experiences of people with learning and intellectual disabilities in the past, we often hear stories of discrimination, poor treatment and exclusion. While that is in many cases accurate, historian Lucy Delap is keen to highlight another side of the story. She speaks to Matt Elton about how her new research into the experiences of people with learning disabilities in the workforce in the first half of the 20th century reveals a surprising amount of access and inclusion.
Authors
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
SUMMER SALE! Get your first 5 issues for £5 - that's just £1 per issue when you subscriber to either BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99