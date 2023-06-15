The Troubles is a chapter of history that many in Northern Ireland would rather forget, but 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement, its legacy can still be felt there today. A new Imperial War Museum exhibition, Northern Ireland: Living With the Troubles revisits the conflict through the eyes of those who were there at the time, as curator Craig Murray discusses with Ellie Cawthorne.

