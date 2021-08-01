All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Modern Welsh history: everything you wanted to know
Martin Johnes tackles listener questions about the history of modern Wales, from the Industrial Revolution to devolution
Published:
In the latest episode in our series tackling major historical topics, Professor Martin Johnes answers listener questions about the history of modern Wales. He covers topics from the rapid industrialisation that transformed the nation’s landscape and culture in the 19th century to devolution at the turn of the 21st century.
