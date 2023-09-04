What made him a hero?

Firstly, his life story is a fascinating tale of resilience, pragmatism and, I think, pursuit of legitimacy, which is common for many people – myself included – who’ve grown up in care. Secondly, his prowess as a footballer and his determination not to be deflected by the racist abuse he received from rival supporters. Lastly, his patriotism and the fact that he clearly loved his country, despite the challenges he’d faced in life – hence his decision to enlist in 1914.

What was Tull’s finest hour?

Firstly, carving out a career as one of Britain’s first top-flight mixed race footballers, playing for Spurs and Northampton and signing for Rangers, despite suffering racist abuse. One newspaper even applauded him as “a model for all white men who play football”. This showed real strength of character, and he paved the way for non-white players in today’s game.

Secondly, his bravery in the Great War. He led 26 men on a successful night raid and was recommended for a Military Cross after being killed in action in France.

Is there anything that you don’t particularly admire about him?

I can’t think of anything.

Can you see any parallels between Tull’s life and your own?

Yes. Besides our both being of mixed-race, I had a not dissimilar background: I was moved between four foster homes and a care home as a child, so I can relate to his fragmented sense of self and his search for a place in the world.

What would you ask him if you could meet him?

Having grown up in an orphanage, I’d like to know what made him feel at home? What was his sense of home?

Ashley John-Baptiste has presented BBC TV shows including Expert Witness and Stories of Us.

This article was first published in the September 2023 issue of BBC History Magazine