Witches, werewolves and vampires: the Nazi’s quest for the supernatural

In Marvel’s blockbuster movie Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), a Nazi officer searches for an ancient relic, the Tesseract, reputed to bestow on its owner infinite power. In fact Captain America contains many elements of Nazi supernaturalism: occult forces, mad scientists, fantastical weapons, a superhuman master race, and magical relics granting the Third Reich unlimited power.

That film is far from alone in broad- casting such themes. Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) saw Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) racing to find the ancient Jewish Ark of the Covenant, again sought by Nazis planning to harness its reputed occult power. And Hellboy, a comic-book superhero who starred in two big-screen adaptations (2004 and 2008) and computer games, was a demon summoned to Earth by Nazi occultists.

These are just three examples. Popular culture has long been awash with images of the Nazi supernatural, from Second World War-era comic-books to 21st- century video games, and from classic sci- fi films to contemporary horror movies. For nearly as long, many academics have dismissed such ideas as at best highly exaggerated, at worst completely fictional.

Yet there is plenty evidence of an important link between Nazism and the supernatural. No mass political movement drew as consciously or consistently on the ‘supernatural imaginary’: on occultism and fringe (‘border’) science; on pagan, New Age and eastern religions; on folk- lore, mythology and other supernatural doctrines. The Nazis exploited these ideas and practices to attract a generation of German men and women seeking new forms of spirituality and novel explanations of the world – explanations that sat somewhere between scientific verifiability and traditional religion.

Once in power, no mass party made such an effort to police or parse, much less appropriate and institutionalise, such doc- trines. They were applied to the realm of science and religion, to culture and social policy, to the drive toward war, to empire and to ethnic cleansing. One cannot understand the history of the Third Reich without understanding this relationship between Nazism and the supernatural.