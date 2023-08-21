Britain’s love affair with the NHS
Dr Andrew Seaton explores how the NHS became a cherished part of British society
Published: August 21, 2023 at 7:19 AM
Get BBC History Magazine delivered straight to your door when you subscriber for just £21.99 every 6 issue + £10 M&S gift card and FREE HistoryExtra.com ACEESS
Since its faltering launch in 1948, the National Health Service has become a cherished part of British society. In today’s long read – written by historian Andrew Seaton – we explore how it attained that status.
Advertisement
HistoryExtra Long Reads brings you the best articles from BBC History Magazine, direct to your ears. Today’s feature originally appeared in the August 2023 issue, and has been voiced in partnership with the RNIB.
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Subscribe to BBC History Magazine for £21.99 every 6 issues + receive a £10 M&S gift card (use online instore).
As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99
CLAIM NOW
Advertisement