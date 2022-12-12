The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been giving updates on the progress of Santa’s sleigh since the 1950s. It’s now followed worldwide each Christmas (via noradsanta.org/en).

The official version is that in 1955 an advert for an American department store Santa phone line misprinted the phone number, sending callers to NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) instead. Colonel Harry Shoup, in charge that night, assigned an officer to give other callers a “location” for Santa and his sleigh, and so the tradition was born. There are variations on this foundation story, but basically it happened by accident.