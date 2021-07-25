Olympic history: everything you wanted to know

How violent were the ancient Greek Olympics? How did the Nazis react to Jessie Owens’ incredible performance in Munich, 1936? And what ranks as the greatest achievement in the history of the Games? David Goldblatt, author of The Games: A Global History of the Olympics, answers your questions on Olympic history.

David Goldblatt is the author of The Games: A Global History of the Olympics (W W Norton & Company, 2017)