Olympic history: everything you wanted to know

As the world’s best athletes congregate in Tokyo for the 29th Summer Games, David Goldblatt answers your questions on the history of the Olympics

As the world’s best athletes congregate in Tokyo for the 29th Summer Games, David Goldblatt answers your questions on the history of the Olympics. (Image from Getty Images)

Published:

How violent were the ancient Greek Olympics? How did the Nazis react to Jessie Owens’ incredible performance in Munich, 1936? And what ranks as the greatest achievement in the history of the Games? David Goldblatt, author of The Games: A Global History of the Olympics, answers your questions on Olympic history.

David Goldblatt is the author of The Games: A Global History of the Olympics (W W Norton & Company, 2017)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

