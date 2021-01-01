The history of the Olympics Explore the modern Olympic Games General Modern Q&A Have the Olympic Games ever been cancelled? 20th Century Tokyo Olympics 1964: the Games that defined Japan 20th Century Q&A When and where were the first Paralympics held? Victorian The first modern Olympics: what happened at the 1896 games? Read more about the Olympics Discover the ancient Olympics of antiquity Ancient Greece What were the ancient Olympics like? Take a visit to the Games of 436 BC Ancient Greece Q&A How did ancient athletes prepare for the Olympics? Ancient Greece Q&A Why do we say ‘resting on your laurels’?