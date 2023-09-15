Long before the rise of the internet troll, malicious letters written by anonymous authors were causing untold grief to those who received them, and tugging at the seams of social cohesion in small communities. Speaking to Spencer Mizen, Emily Cockayne reveals why these spiteful missives caused such chaos in the Victorian and Edwardian eras.

Advertisement

Emily Cockayne is the author of Penning Poison: A History of Anonymous Letters (OUP, 2023)