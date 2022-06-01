History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

History quiz: how much do you know about Queen Elizabeth II and her reign?

June 2022 marks the Queen's platinum jubilee. But how much do you know about Elizabeth II and her reign? Take our quiz to find out...

Queen Elizabeth II, in March 2022 - the year of her platinum jubilee (Photo by Getty Images)
Published: June 1, 2022 at 3:23 pm

How did you score? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge compares with other HistoryExtra readers!

Advertisement

Want to improve your knowledge? You can start with our Elizabeth II guide, or browse more expert articles on the Queen and her reign

Advertisement
Advertisement

Try 3 issues for £5 of Britain's bestselling history magazine + receive The Queen Special Edition worth £9.99*

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content