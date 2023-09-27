Radio Times: a century of British broadcasting
As Radio Times magazine marks its centenary, we assemble a panel of experts to discuss what it can tell us about 100 years of British broadcasting
In 1923, a new periodical was launched to guide listeners through the BBC’s nascent radio offerings. Its name? The Radio Times. Across the coming decades, it not only featured radio and TV listings, but also offered a window into the nation’s changing media and social landscape. As Radio Times magazine marks its centenary, Matt Elton assembles a panel of experts to discuss the ways in which the dramatic social and media shifts of the past century are captured in its pages.
