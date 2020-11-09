Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. Growing up in the dark shadow of trauma: Robert Rinder on the legacy of Holocaust

Growing up in the dark shadow of trauma: Robert Rinder on the legacy of Holocaust

Barrister and TV presenter Robert Rinder tells us about his two-part documentary dealing with the legacy of the Holocaust and its impact on his family – and why it’s vital to talk about the trauma

Robert Rinder (right) in My Family, The Holocaust and Me

How did My Family, the Holocaust and Me come about?

Robert Rinder: It grew out of Who Do You Think You Are? [in a 2018 episode of the BBC genealogy series, production company Wall to Wall researched the stories of Rinder’s relatives lost in the Holocaust], and the extraordinary response it generated. I was probably the least famous person to appear in that series, but it attracted a wave of viewers. One good news story is that there wasn’t a peep of anti-Semitism on social media – just an outpouring of conversation, curiosity and a desire to know more.

Advertisement

How did you attempt to reconcile yourself with the trauma your relatives went through at the Treblinka extermination camp?

Doing Who Do You Think You Are? breathed life into the story of this family who had been murdered in Treblinka, but there was still a sense of a lack of completion. Although I think there’s no such thing, in this historical context, as closure, it seemed important to be able to go to Treblinka and say Kaddish, the Jewish memorial prayer. That somehow mattered: to give the dead an element of honour, burial and memory, and being able to do something for them to restore their humanity. That was one of the most profound moments.

So many people knew their parents had gone through the Holocaust and grew up with this shadow of trauma

Drawing on your family’s own experiences, how do you respond to psychologist Bernie Graham’s idea of being born into “a state of bereavement”?

I remember my mum describing growing up around people who weren’t there anymore; there was a sense that things could be taken away. There are so many people who knew that their parents had gone through the Holocaust and grew up with this dark shadow of trauma. That inevitably informed their parenting and coloured their childhood, but they knew nothing because it was too big and too difficult a subject to talk about.

Is there a sense that this kind of research can be a way of passing on not just information but – and this seems an awkward way of putting it – better mental health?

That’s a good way of putting what is a really, really important question – the answer to which is ‘yes’. What it does is enable a conversation, and it’s that conversation that allows some people to say, “Aha, now I understand why certain things affect me. Now I understand why my parents acted in a certain way.” It gives you, perhaps, a greater level of understanding, which I think imbues you with the capacity to think about yourself and to forgive them – and to restore their humanity as well.

The new two-part series My Family, the Holocaust and Me is set to air on BBC One on Monday 9 November at 9pm

Advertisement

This article was first published in the October 2020 edition of BBC History Magazine

Tags

More on: Europe

An RAF crew with their American Douglas Boston light bomber, circa 1943. (Photo by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

US academic Deborah Lipstadt exults the High Court in London after winning a libel case brought against her by British historian David Irving, 11 April 2000. (Photo by Martyn Hayhow/AFP/Getty Images)
Second World War

Holocaust denial on trial: the story of Irving v Lipstadt

Confronting Holocaust Denial with David Baddiel (Image by Wall to Wall Media/Laurence Turnbull)
20th Century

Confronting Holocaust denial: “History is more of a battleground now than ever” says David Baddiel

Left: Hungarian Jews arrive at Auschwitz-Birkenau, in German-occupied Poland, in June 1944. Between May and July that year, more than 430,000 Hungarian Jews were deported to the camp complex. Right: Prisoners at Dachau celebrate the liberation of the camp by US soldiers on 29 April 1945. The camp was used again after the war to house SS personnel awaiting trial, and then German refugees. (Photos by Getty Images and Alamy)
Second World War

Aftermath of the Holocaust: how Europe dealt with the crimes of the Third Reich

The aftermath of Kristallnacht, when businesses and properties owned by Jews were the target of vicious Nazi mobs
Second World War

Life in Nazi Germany: everything you wanted to know