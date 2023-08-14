In today’s long read, we’re bringing you a story of extravagant lies, homemade bombs and adrenaline-pumped commandos, as historian Joshua Levine charts the formative years of the SAS through the exploits of four extraordinary servicemen – Mick Gurmin, Jock Lewes, Mike Sadler and John Tonkin.

HistoryExtra Long Reads brings you the best articles from BBC History Magazine, direct to your ears. Today’s feature originally appeared in the July 2023 issue, and has been voiced in partnership with the RNIB.