Spiritualism, fairies, and Arthur Conan-Doyle
Historians Fiona Snailham and Anna Maria Barry reveal why the creator of Sherlock Holmes was so obsessed with contacting the dead.
Published: November 23, 2022 at 10:46 am
Subs offer
Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, Fiona Snailham and Anna Maria Barry discuss the rise of spiritualism in Britain, Harry Houdini’s crusade to unmask fraudulent mediums, and why Arthur Conan-Doyle believed that fairies had been caught on camera.
Advertisement
Authors
Ellie CawthornePodcast editor, HistoryExtra
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save up to 40% when you subscribe today and receive a book of your choice worth up to £30 PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement