The statute removed Westminster’s right to legislate for the dominions, thereby establishing their legislative independence. They could now legislate beyond as well as within their own borders, join the League of Nations (except Newfoundland), conclude treaties with other states, declare war on their own behalf and develop diplomatic representation abroad. New Zealand was the last to ratify the statute, in 1947.

The Statute of Westminster was a key moment in the journey of Britain’s dominions towards independence. It passed through parliament in December 1931 – 90 years ago this month – enshrining in law the 1926 Balfour Declaration’s recognition that Australia, Canada, the Irish Free State, Newfoundland, New Zealand and South Africa were equal, not subordinate, to Britain, freely associating as members of a “Commonwealth of Nations”.

What impact did it have on Britain’s relations with the dominions?

In the short term, not much of one; in many ways, there was a hollowness to the document, and it was more about status than substance. The dominions were not yet independent, and were still reliant on Britain for trade, investment and security. The statute was a clever expression of the relationship between Britain and the fully self-governing units of the empire, acknowledging their mature stature but not removing the established links.

Over the longer term, however, these ties loosened. The statute provided the dominions with the legal apparatus necessary to develop their own nationhood and pursue their own regional and international agendas. Britain could no longer automatically speak on their behalf in the councils of the world – and this created fault lines at the heart of the empire. Although (with the exception of Ireland, which left the Commonwealth in 1949) the dominions’ outlook tended towards them operating as a unit, they were free to make their own way in the world.

Why should we remember the Statute of Westminster today?

As Britain’s power contracted in the mid-20th century, the dominions took advantage of the freedoms the statute granted them. As such, it provided the basis for their full independence.

What’s more, in expressing the idea of an association of politically equal states, the statute was a cornerstone of the modern Commonwealth. Britain originally hoped to exercise leadership through the Commonwealth but, as former colonies gained independence and became members, it evolved into a genuinely free and equal association of nations. With 54 members, it is today one of the world’s most prominent inter-state organisations, its purpose “to promote prosperity, democracy and peace, amplify the voice of small states, and protect the environment”.

Ashley Jackson is professor of imperial and military history at King’s College, London. Andrew Stewart is professor of war studies at the Australian National University

