Ukraine: the WW2 roots of today’s conflict
Keith Lowe talks to Matt Elton about how today’s conflict between Russia and Ukraine can be traced back to the Second World War
Published:
Keith Lowe talks to Matt Elton about the ways in which today’s conflict between Russia and Ukraine can be traced back to the Second World War and decisions made in the years that followed.
- Keith will be giving a five-part masterclass series on the aftermath of the Second World War beginning on 4 March – find out more at historyextra.com/masterclass