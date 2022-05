Deborah Cohen discusses a close-knit group of American foreign correspondents who reported on the tumult of interwar Europe in the 1920s and 1930s. She talks to Elinor Evans about how they dispatched breaking news back to the US, becoming some of the most famous names of the day in the process.

Deborah Cohen is the author of Last Call at the Hotel Imperial: The Reporters Who Took on a World at War (William Collins, 2022)