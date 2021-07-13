All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Watergate in 100 days: how President Nixon fell
Michael Dobbs discusses the Watergate scandal, charting 100 pivotal days that toppled a president
Published:
Author and former Washington Post journalist Michael Dobbs talks about his new book King Richard, which charts 100 pivotal days as the Watergate scandal gained a grip on Richard Nixon’s presidency, eventually leading to his infamous downfall.
Michael Dobbs is the author of King Richard: Nixon and Watergate, an American Tragedy (Scribe, 2021)