Watergate in 100 days: how President Nixon fell

Michael Dobbs discusses the Watergate scandal, charting 100 pivotal days that toppled a president

Published:

Author and former Washington Post journalist Michael Dobbs talks about his new book King Richard, which charts 100 pivotal days as the Watergate scandal gained a grip on Richard Nixon’s presidency, eventually leading to his infamous downfall.

Michael Dobbs is the author of King Richard: Nixon and Watergate, an American Tragedy (Scribe, 2021)

