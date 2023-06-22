The arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush, 75 years ago, is significant because I see it as marking a kind of turning point when it comes to the history of Britain and the Caribbean. On board the Windrush – these weren't the only passengers – were nearly 500 Jamaicans who had come from Jamaica to Britain to basically set up a new life. And these were people who were at the time British subjects, who a few months later would be deemed British citizens, who were coming from the British colony of Jamaica. And many of them had actually served in World War Two. Some of them had been in the Royal Air Force.

Advertisement

Listen on the podcast Before Windrush: Britain’s long relationship with the Caribbean

And so, for many of them, they were coming back to Britain to work, to live. Possibly some were planning to return to the Caribbean, and others were planning to have other other family members come. This has been traditionally understood as the beginning of an extensive migration from the Caribbean and from other parts of the British empire to Britain.