The Windsors in exile

Andrew Lownie discusses the opulent and eccentric lifestyle of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson after the abdication crisis of 1936

Andrew Lownie discusses the opulent and eccentric lifestyle of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson after the abdication crisis of 1936. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Andrew Lownie discusses his new book Traitor King, which delves into the lives of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson after the abdication crisis of 1936. The discussion ranges from their sympathies for the agents and aims of Nazi Germany to their opulent and eccentric post-war lifestyle.

Andrew Lownie is the author of Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor (Bonnier Books, 2021)

