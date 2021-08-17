All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
The history hidden in British heritage sites
Fatima Manji talks about objects and landmarks that are often obscured by the traditional stories told in many heritage sites
Published:
Fatima Manji talks about her new book Hidden Heritage: Rediscovering Britain’s Lost Love of the Orient, which explores the objects and landmarks that are often obscured by the traditional stories told in many heritage sites, and how they point to a more complex British history.
Fatima Manji is the author of Hidden Heritage: Rediscovering Britain’s Lost Love of the Orient (Chatto & Windus, 2021)