  The history hidden in British heritage sites
The history hidden in British heritage sites

Fatima Manji talks about objects and landmarks that are often obscured by the traditional stories told in many heritage sites

Fatima Manji talks about objects and landmarks that are often obscured by the traditional stories told in many heritage sites. (Photographed by Sophie Davidson)

Published:

Fatima Manji talks about her new book Hidden Heritage: Rediscovering Britain’s Lost Love of the Orient, which explores the objects and landmarks that are often obscured by the traditional stories told in many heritage sites, and how they point to a more complex British history.

Fatima Manji is the author of Hidden Heritage: Rediscovering Britain’s Lost Love of the Orient (Chatto & Windus, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

