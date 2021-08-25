Accessibility Links

What’s next for period drama? 

A panel of experts tackle the big questions surrounding period drama in the 21st century and ask: what’s next? 

A panel of experts tackle the big questions surrounding period drama in the 21st century and ask: what’s next? (Images by Getty, Channel 5 and Alamy)

Which stories and historical periods should we be seeing dramatised on screen? What influence can historians have on how these stories are told? And how much does historical accuracy really matter to audiences? On today’s podcast, a panel of experts – Amanda-Rae Prescott, Anthony Delaney and Maddy Pelling – tackle the big questions surrounding period drama in the 21st century and ask: what’s next?

