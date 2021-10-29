What would you ask a historian?

History Extra logo
Greg Jenner talks about his latest book, Ask A Historian, which tackles 50 burning questions that people have about the past

Greg Jenner talks about his latest book, Ask A Historian, which tackles 50 burning questions that people have about the past. (Image by Fran Monks for BBC History Magazine)

Public historian Greg Jenner talks to Elinor Evans about his latest book, Ask A Historian, which tackles on 50 questions exploring some unexpected chapters of history that people have always wanted to know about – from whether people really ate powdered mummies, to the best historical figures to choose for an Oceans’ Eleven-style heist.

Greg Jenner is the author of Ask A Historian: 50 Surprising Answers to Things You Always Wanted to Know (Orion, 2021)

