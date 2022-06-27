15 minutes of fame: Queen Tiye, overshadowed ancient Egyptian royal

It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday! To celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Professor Joyce Tyldesley nominates the ancient Egyptian Queen Tiye. Speaking with Ellie Cawthorne, she considers how the queen consort and queen mother has previously been overlooked, despite playing an important religious and diplomatic role in Egypt's 18th dynasty.

