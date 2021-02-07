Daily life in ancient Egypt: everything you wanted to know

In the latest in our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, Egyptologist Joyce Tyldesley responds to listener questions about daily life in ancient Egypt, from governance, pharaohs and the Egyptian mindset, to makeup, dental care and the popularity of cat mummies.

Joyce Tyldesley is the author of Nefertiti’s Face: The Creation of an Icon (Profile Books, 2020)

