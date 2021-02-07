Accessibility Links

Daily life in ancient Egypt: everything you wanted to know

Egyptologist Joyce Tyldesley responds to listener questions about everyday life in ancient Egypt, from governance to dental care and cat mummies

Egyptologist Joyce Tyldesley responds to listener questions about everyday life in ancient Egypt, from governance to dental care and cat mummies. (Image by Getty Images)

In the latest in our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, Egyptologist Joyce Tyldesley responds to listener questions about daily life in ancient Egypt, from governance, pharaohs and the Egyptian mindset, to makeup, dental care and the popularity of cat mummies.

Joyce Tyldesley is the author of Nefertiti’s Face: The Creation of an Icon (Profile Books, 2020)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

