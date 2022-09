Is it strange that we go to museums to look at dead bodies? Angela Stienne’s book, Mummified, explores some of the ethical issues around displaying ancient Egyptian human remains. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, she explains how many Egyptian mummies ended up in European museums, and delves into current debates over how they should be displayed and treated.

Advertisement

Angela Stienne is the author of Mummified: The Stories Behind Egyptian Mummies in Museums (Manchester University Press, 2022)