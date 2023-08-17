So, what happened is that Ramesses’ mummy was transported to a specialist laboratory in Paris to undergo, principally preservation, but at the same time, scientific examination. And, he was, it is true, flown to Paris in some style and received as a visiting head of state – albeit a dead one.

And then when he was returned to Egypt, his coffin was covered in deep blue velvet drape embroidered in gold by the seamstresses of the Louvre. So, he was given all of the trappings of a monarch.

The press almost certainly concocted the story that he’d been given a passport, which said: “occupation: king, brackets ‘deceased’”. It’s a lovely story, and you can see how it would have made a great newspaper headline, but there is no evidence that that actually happened.

