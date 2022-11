Professor Christina Riggs talks to Kev Lochun about the legacy of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun. She looks beyond the glittering treasures of his tomb to discover how the young pharaoh became a cultural ambassador for a nation – and how colonialism, empire and politics all influenced the tale of Tutmania.

Christina Riggs is the author of Treasured: How Tutankhamun Shaped a Century (Atlantic Books, 2021)