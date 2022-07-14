Tutankhamun: Egypt in the era of the boy king

Tutankhamun’s reign took place during one of ancient Egypt’s most fascinating and turbulent periods – the 18th Dynasty. In episode two of our new series on the boy king, we travel back more than 3,000 years to uncover what was happening in Egypt when Tutankhamun came to the throne.

Ellie Cawthorne speaks to expert historians Guy de la Bédoyère and Professor Joyce Tyldesley to uncover stories of immense power and eye-watering wealth, instability, corruption and religious revolution.