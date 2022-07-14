Tutankhamun: Egypt in the era of the boy king
Join us for episode two in our series examining the life, death and legacy of the iconic pharaoh…
Tutankhamun’s reign took place during one of ancient Egypt’s most fascinating and turbulent periods – the 18th Dynasty. In episode two of our new series on the boy king, we travel back more than 3,000 years to uncover what was happening in Egypt when Tutankhamun came to the throne.
Ellie Cawthorne speaks to expert historians Guy de la Bédoyère and Professor Joyce Tyldesley to uncover stories of immense power and eye-watering wealth, instability, corruption and religious revolution.
Authors
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
