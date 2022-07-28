Tutankhamun: the mystery of Nefertiti
Join us for episode four in our series examining the life, death and legacy of the iconic pharaoh…
Published: July 28, 2022 at 9:32 am
Subs offer
The striking bust of Nefertiti has captivated people since its discovery in 1912. But who was this queen? How powerful was she? And how was she related to Tutankhamun? In episode 4 of our series on the boy king, Ellie Cawthorne speaks to Professor Aidan Dodson and Professor Joyce Tyldesley to try and unravel some of the mysteries surrounding the woman who may have been Tutankhamun’s mother. Or stepmother. Or grandmother…
Advertisement
Want to hear more? Browse more episodes in our podcast series on Tutankhamun's life, death and legacy
Authors
Ellie CawthornePodcast editor, HistoryExtra
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement