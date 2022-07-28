Tutankhamun: the mystery of Nefertiti

The striking bust of Nefertiti has captivated people since its discovery in 1912. But who was this queen? How powerful was she? And how was she related to Tutankhamun? In episode 4 of our series on the boy king, Ellie Cawthorne speaks to Professor Aidan Dodson and Professor Joyce Tyldesley to try and unravel some of the mysteries surrounding the woman who may have been Tutankhamun’s mother. Or stepmother. Or grandmother…

