Tutankhamun: treasures of the tomb
Join us for episode five in our series examining the life, death and legacy of the iconic pharaoh…
When Howard Carter cracked open Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922, he marvelled at the “wonderful things” he had discovered. But what exactly were these “wonderful things” and what can they tell us about the boy king, and the time he lived in? In episode 5 of our series on Tutankhamun, Professor Toby Wilkinson takes Ellie Cawthorne on a tour of the tomb and the treasures found within – from golden sandals and glittering jewels to royal loincloths and ancient buffet items.
Authors
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.