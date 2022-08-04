Tutankhamun: treasures of the tomb

When Howard Carter cracked open Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922, he marvelled at the “wonderful things” he had discovered. But what exactly were these “wonderful things” and what can they tell us about the boy king, and the time he lived in? In episode 5 of our series on Tutankhamun, Professor Toby Wilkinson takes Ellie Cawthorne on a tour of the tomb and the treasures found within – from golden sandals and glittering jewels to royal loincloths and ancient buffet items.

