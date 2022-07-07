Tutankhamun: unearthing the boy king’s lost tomb
Join us for episode one in our series examining the life, death and legacy of the iconic pharaoh…
One hundred years ago, in 1922, Egyptologist Howard Carter made one of the most spectacular discoveries in the history of archaeology, when he unearthed the tomb of Tutankhamun in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.
In the first episode in our new series on the life, death and legacy of the iconic pharaoh, Toby Wilkinson and Okasha El Daly tell Ellie Cawthorne about the hunt for the boy king’s tomb – which had lain undisturbed for more than 3,000 years – and the controversies sparked by the discovery.
Authors
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
