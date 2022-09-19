History Extra logo
15 minutes of fame: Kleisthenes, father of Athenian democracy

Professor Michael Scott explains how the sixth-century BC aristocrat Kleisthenes became the unlikely father of Athenian democracy

Published: September 19, 2022 at 12:27 pm
It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday, and to celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Professor Michael Scott nominates Kleisthenes. He tells Kev Lochun about how this sixth-century BC aristocrat came to be regarded as the father of Athenian democracy.

