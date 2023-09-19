Sign up to our ancient history newsletter
Want to learn more about Ancient history? Sign up to our newsletter
I’m Rob, the editor of BBC History Magazine and a longstanding contributor to the HistoryExtra podcast and website. In my fortnightly ancient history newsletter, I’ll be ranging across the ancient world, exploring some of the key themes and sharing some of the most fascinating stories. Plus, I’ll be highlighting the best ancient history content we’ve been working on in recent months, across the magazine, website, podcast and video.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Authors
Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.
Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips
As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99