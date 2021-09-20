Why do we say ‘Achilles Heel’?

It’s curious that we compare a human failing to a part of the anatomy that is, paradoxically, very strong. According to ancient Greek legend, Achilles was the son of the sea nymph Thetis and Peleus, King of the renowned warriors known as Myrmidons. Raised by the centaur Chiron, Achilles grew up to become the greatest warrior in the world, famed for his exploits during the Trojan War, in part described by Homer in his epic poem the Iliad.

However, Achilles’ most famous attribute was first mentioned in a text from the first century AD: his invulnerability to injury – except for his heel. According to this tale, his mother, Thetis, attempted to ensure his immortality by dipping the infant Achilles in the River Styx – but his heel, where she held him, was left untouched by the magic water.