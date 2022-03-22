Naked statues, naughty gods & bad wine

Classicist and author Garrett Ryan talks to Kev Lochun about some of the biggest and most commonly asked questions surrounding ancient Greece and Rome. Why are all the statues naked? Who was the biggest drinker in the classical world? And why didn’t anyone go looking for the Greek gods on Olympus – or did they?

Garrett Ryan is the author of Naked Statues, Fat Gladiators, and War Elephants (Prometheus, 2021)