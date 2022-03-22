History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Naked statues, naughty gods & bad wine

Garrett Ryan explores some of the most commonly asked questions about the ancient Greco-Roman world

By
Published: March 22, 2022 at 12:54 pm

Classicist and author Garrett Ryan talks to Kev Lochun about some of the biggest and most commonly asked questions surrounding ancient Greece and Rome. Why are all the statues naked? Who was the biggest drinker in the classical world? And why didn’t anyone go looking for the Greek gods on Olympus – or did they?

Advertisement

Garrett Ryan is the author of Naked Statues, Fat Gladiators, and War Elephants (Prometheus, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Advertisement
Advertisement

Try 3 issues for £5 and save up to 72% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content