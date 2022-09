How did the Anglo-Saxons think about changing seasons? Did they have the same months and use the same calendar as we do? What were the main festivals they celebrated, and why was winter such an important period for Anglo-Saxon poets? Eleanor Parker, author of Winters in the World: A Journey through the Anglo-Saxon Year, reveals more in conversation with David Musgrove.

Advertisement

Eleanor Parker is the author of Winters in the World: A Journey Through the Anglo-Saxon Year (Reaktion, 2022)